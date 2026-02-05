Zelensky, Kristersson Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Nordic and Baltic states strongly support us, which we greatly appreciate," he said.

The two leaders also discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy sector. Zelensky briefed Kristersson in detail on the overall situation, recovery efforts, and Ukraine's needs.

Zelensky thanked Sweden for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support.

Sweden, Denmark to jointly purchase air defense systems for Ukraine

He also informed the Swedish prime minister about the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and contacts with the United States and expressed his gratitude for Sweden's support.

On February 5, the Swedish government announced energy assistance to Ukraine totaling SEK 1 billion ($111.11 million).

