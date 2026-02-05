MENAFN - GetNews)



"Non-Residential Opioid Addiction Treatment-Square One Medical Applauds White House's“Great American Recovery Initiative”"Square One Medical in Palm Springs, CA applauds President Trump's 'Great American Recovery Initiative,' aligning with the new federal focus on addiction as a treatable disease. The release details their innovative, non-residential opioid treatment model, allowing patients to heal within their community. It highlights cutting-edge technologies like the Morph Device for pain-free detox, qEEG brain mapping, and neurofeedback, positioning them as a leader in science-based addiction care.

PALM SPRINGS, CA - February 4, 2026 - Square One Medical, a leading provider of advanced Non-Residential Opioid Addiction Treatment services, today announced its enthusiastic support for the executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump establishing the White House Great American Recovery Initiative. The initiative, which recognizes addiction as a“chronic, treatable disease,” represents a monumental step forward in the nation's approach to substance use disorder and aligns perfectly with Square One Medical's long-standing mission to provide effective, science-based care.

The executive order, signed on January 29, 2026, aims to create a coordinated national response to the addiction crisis, which affects an estimated 48.4 million Americans. By bringing together federal, state, and local resources, the Great American Recovery Initiative will focus on prevention, treatment, and long-term recovery, a comprehensive strategy that Square One Medical has championed since its inception.

“We are immensely encouraged by the federal government's renewed focus on treating addiction as the complex disease it is,” said Dr. John Gerard of Square One Medical.“For too long, a fragmented approach and societal stigma have hindered progress. This initiative's emphasis on 'evidence-based care, scientific advancement, continuous support, and community connection' is precisely the framework needed to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities. It validates the work we do every day and energizes our commitment to fighting this epidemic on the front lines.”

Square One Medical has distinguished itself in the field of addiction medicine by offering a full spectrum of addiction services for alcohol, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, with a specific focus on Opioid Addiction Rehabilitation. The clinic's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology with personalized care plans, all administered in a non-residential setting. This model allows patients to receive world-class treatment while maintaining their daily routines, family connections, and community ties, which are crucial for long-term, sustainable recovery.

At the core of Square One Medical's treatment protocol is the use of advanced neuro-technology. The clinic utilizes brain mapping (qEEG) to gain a precise understanding of each patient's unique brain function, identifying dysregulated patterns associated with addiction. This data informs a highly personalized neurofeedback training program designed to help patients retrain their brains and develop healthier neural pathways.

Furthermore, Square One Medical is at the forefront of pain-free detoxification through its use of the Morph Device, a breakthrough technology that significantly mitigates the discomfort of opioid withdrawa l. This device, combined with neurofeedback and other supportive therapies, provides a more humane and effective detoxification process, removing a major barrier that often prevents individuals from seeking help.

The President's initiative highlights the devastating costs of addiction, which extend beyond the tragic loss of life to impact the economy, workforce, and national strength. With an estimated 300,000 lives lost annually to drug and alcohol abuse, the need for effective, accessible treatment has never been more urgent. The executive order's call to action and the significant 21% drop in drug overdose deaths last year signal a promising shift in the battle against this public health crisis.

Square One Medical is proud to be part of the solution, offering a beacon of hope for individuals and families struggling with addiction in Palm Springs, California, and beyond. The clinic's non-residential model is particularly significant in light of the initiative's goal to integrate recovery support into all relevant public health and social service systems. We are not the typical“revolving door” model of most drug rehabilitation centers. By allowing patients to heal within their communities, Square One Medical fosters the resilience and connection necessary for lasting recovery.

“The Great American Recovery Initiative is a call to arms, and we are ready to answer,” Dr. Gerard continued.“We are committed to working alongside federal, state, and local partners to expand access to the innovative treatments we provide. We believe that by combining compassionate care with scientific rigor, we can help build the Great American Recovery one life at a time.”

As the nation embarks on this new chapter in addiction treatment, Square One Medical stands as a testament to the power of innovation and a patient-centered approach. The clinic is prepared to play a crucial role in achieving the objectives of the Great American Recovery Initiative, contributing to the fight against alcohol and opioid addiction and fostering a healthier future for all Americans.

About Square One Medical

Square One Medical is a premier addiction treatment center located in Palm Springs, California, specializing in a full spectrum of addiction services with a focus on opioid detoxification and rehabilitation. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as brain mapping, neurofeedback, and the Morph Device for pain-free detox, the clinic offers highly personalized and effective treatment in a non-residential setting. Square One Medical is dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate care that empowers individuals to overcome addiction and reclaim their lives.