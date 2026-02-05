Plant-Based Gummies: Want To Ditch Gelatin? These 5 Challenges Must Be Solved

The rise of plant based gummy supplements

Gummies have become one of the most popular dosage forms in today's dietary supplement market. Their convenience, enjoyable texture, and flavor profile often lead to higher consumer compliance compared to traditional tablets or capsules.

However, consumer expectations are evolving. It is no longer enough for supplements to simply be delivered in gummy form. Many consumers now expect those gummies to be plant based, aligning with vegetarian, vegan, kosher, and halal lifestyles.

This shift has created both opportunity and technical complexity for manufacturers. In this article, we explore the key challenges facing plant based gummy formulations and the solutions that can help brands successfully transition away from gelatin-based systems.

Moving beyond gelatin

Gelatin has long been the most common gelling agent used in gummy formulations and remains one of the most widely applied polymers in confectionery and supplement manufacturing. Yet modern consumers are increasingly selective about ingredient sourcing.

Globally, more than 75 million people follow specific dietary practices such as vegetarian, kosher, or halal diets. To serve this growing audience, supplement products must exclude animal derived ingredients like gelatin.

Common plant based alternatives include pectin, starch, carrageenan, agar, and gum arabic. These gelling agents may be used individually or in combination, depending on the desired texture and sensory profile. Among them, pectin has emerged as the most widely adopted solution. Industry data shows that between May 2020 and May 2021, one in every two gummy supplement launches contained pectin.

Despite their benefits, non-gelatin systems introduce new processing and formulation challenges. Below are five of the most critical issues manufacturers encounter, and how to address them.

Challenge 1: Managing viscosity changes

Removing gelatin from a formulation often alters the overall polymer balance. While total polymer content may decrease, many plant based ingredients exhibit higher melt viscosity than gelatin.

This change can increase the risk of premature gelation or polymer aggregation during processing. One of the most effective ways to mitigate this issue is to ensure that heating and transfer equipment is fully jacketed and capable of maintaining the higher temperatures required for plant-based systems.

In most cases, plant based gummy production requires processing temperatures above 85°C throughout the entire process. Before reformulating, manufacturers must confirm that their equipment can reliably reach and maintain these conditions.

Challenge 2: Ensuring texture consistency

With gelatin, controlled heating promotes proper hydration. For plant based polymers such as pectin, complete and uniform hydration is even more critical.

To achieve consistent texture across production batches, the temperature during the initial hydration phase must not fall below 85°C. If hydration occurs at lower temperatures, incomplete polymer dispersion can lead to variability in firmness, elasticity, and mouthfeel.

Maintaining precise temperature control during hydration is therefore a key success factor for scalable production.

Challenge 3: Sensitivity to acidic ingredients

Most gelling polymers are sensitive to acidic components. High methoxyl pectin, for example, relies on pH control to initiate gel formation.

If acidic ingredients such as ascorbic acid or citric acid are added too early in the process, premature gelation may occur, potentially compromising the entire batch. Similarly, polymers derived from seaweed may degrade when exposed to low pH environments for extended periods, resulting in weak or brittle gel structures.

To avoid these issues, acidulants should be added as close as possible to the final gelation stage, minimizing exposure time while ensuring proper structure development.

Challenge 4: Maintaining the ideal pH range

Unlike gelatin or thermally gelling seaweed extracts, high methoxyl pectin depends on a specific pH window to achieve optimal gummy texture.

While acid addition timing is critical, it is equally important to select an appropriate buffering system, such as sodium citrate, to maintain stable acidity throughout the product's shelf life. Most pectin based gummies perform best within a pH range of approximately 3.2–4.0, depending on formulation specifics.

When switching from gelatin to pectin, overall system pH often shifts. As a result, manufacturers must also evaluate the stability of active ingredients under lower pH conditions to ensure product efficacy over time.

Challenge 5: Temperature control throughout processing

One advantage of plant based polymers is improved thermal stability in the finished gummy. However, this benefit comes with higher temperature requirements during processing to ensure proper polymer dispersion.

Careful temperature control during mixing, heating, and holding stages is essential to prevent polymer aggregation and formulation failure. Drying conditions may also require adjustment. Because plant based gummies often gel more rapidly, drying or curing times can sometimes be reduced, improving production efficiency.

A promising future for plant-based gummies

Transitioning from gelatin based to plant based gummy formulations is undeniably complex. Yet these technical challenges are manageable with the right formulation strategy, processing controls, and ingredient selection.

More importantly, this transition represents a significant growth opportunity. By offering plant-based gummies, brands can better meet modern consumer expectations while expanding their reach across dietary and cultural markets.

Jujube-based materials: A natural fit for next-generation gummies

As interest in plant based and clean label formulations continues to rise, jujube derived ingredients are gaining attention for their functional and nutritional properties.

Jujube (Ziziphus jujuba) is rich in natural polysaccharides, organic acids, and bioactive compounds, making it a valuable material for gummy applications. From a formulation perspective, jujube extracts and concentrates can contribute to:



Natural sweetness and flavor depth

Improved mouthfeel and chewiness

Support for antioxidant and wellness positioning Alignment with plant-based, traditional botanical sourcing trends

Material analytics increasingly show that consumers associate jujube-based ingredients with heritage nutrition, digestive balance, and immune support, making them particularly attractive in functional gummy formats.

By integrating carefully standardized jujube materials into plant-based gummy systems, manufacturers can develop products that balance technical performance, sensory appeal, and ingredient storytelling, all while remaining fully gelatin free.