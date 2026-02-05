403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Charity Launches Humanitarian, Development Projects In Tanzania
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity has carried out humanitarian and developmental projects in Tanzania with a view to achieving sustainable development and reaching out to needy people.
Speaking to KUNA over the phone, the charity's chief of projects and relief Khaled Al-Shamri said such initiatives combine urgent relief and sustainable development in a way that aligns with the UN goals and attains a tangible impact on beneficiaries' lives.
He elaborated that the campaign includes the distribution of 950 food baskets for 4,750 needy people, in addition to meat bags for 200 families.
Meanwhile, a secondary school was launched in Tanzania in a significant step towards supporting education, lowering dropout rates and creating a generation capable of contributing to social development. (end)
slm
Speaking to KUNA over the phone, the charity's chief of projects and relief Khaled Al-Shamri said such initiatives combine urgent relief and sustainable development in a way that aligns with the UN goals and attains a tangible impact on beneficiaries' lives.
He elaborated that the campaign includes the distribution of 950 food baskets for 4,750 needy people, in addition to meat bags for 200 families.
Meanwhile, a secondary school was launched in Tanzania in a significant step towards supporting education, lowering dropout rates and creating a generation capable of contributing to social development. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment