[Latest] Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.07 Billion By 2035 At A 7.15 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Flour, Oils, Sweeteners, Flavoring Agents), By Application (Cakes & Pastries, Breads & Rolls, Biscuits & Cookies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market was valued at approximately USD 2.03 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 4.07 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.15% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The vegan baking ingredients market is expanding due to increased adoption of nutritionally enhanced and functional vegan baking solutions. The food manufacturers and commercial bakeries are into expansion of their vegan ingredient sourcing capacities or addressing the rising demand for sustainable and ethical baking alternatives that ascertain consumer satisfaction and consistency of performance. Technological advancements in binding systems and plant protein functionality have started focusing on the critical importance of maintaining baking performance and quality of texture in the challenging environments at the commercial scale.

The consumers are increasingly going for vegan diets in order to tolerate intolerance to lactose and better manage cholesterol. The rising awareness about environmental hazards such as methane and carbon dioxide emissions from animal rearing is driving a shift toward sustainable, clean label, and plant-based alternatives. Continual R&D activities have resulted in ingredients closely mimicking the texture, taste, and functionality of conventional egg and dairy products, thereby improving consumer acceptance.

The increasing presence of vegan baking products in the retail sector, in combination with the expansion of e-Commerce, does make products all the more accessible. Also, a visible shift in consumer lifestyles, especially amongst Gen Z and millennials with a growing number of flexitarians, is accelerating the market demand. Also, increasing usage in pastries, cakes, and breads, driven by home bakers and food service providers, is bolstering the market.

Flour does provide the body, structure, and binding essential for replacing dairy and eggs in the vegan recipes. The market has expanded beyond wheat to include high-protein options such as chickpea, almond, millet, and sorghum, which do offer better nutrition and texture. The consumers are also asking for plant-based, nutrient-dense options offering higher protein and fiber, thereby calling for natural, specialized flavors. Specialty flour blends are being engineered for mimicking the tenderness, texture, and crumb structure of traditional baked goods. The lower costs of conventional flour do make it one of the go-to ingredients for commercial and home bakers.

The breads & rolls hold ~40% of the overall market share. This is attributed to consumer demand for allergen-free, healthier options, along with the relative simplicity involved in the substitution of eggs/dairy with the plant-based alternatives. The demand is catalyzed by increased popularity of the plant-based diets amongst the youth, with the requirement of functional ingredients improving sustainability and texture. Also, bread, as a staple food, has a consistent, high demand, which renders it a primary emphasis for the manufacturers. Majority of conventional bread recipes are already relying on the plant-based ingredients (salt, yeast, water, and flour) that need straightforward, minimal substitutions for eggs or dairy.

Europe dominates the vegan baking ingredients market owing to a visible shift to flexitarian diets and veganism, along with an increase in health consciousness (such as plant-based alternatives and lower trans-fatty acids). Strict European regulations regarding food safety as well as labeling do encourage the manufacturers to innovate regarding sustainable, natural, and high class clean label ingredients. The region is also known for baking culture being deeply ingrained, which is switching to egg-free, dairy-free, and plant-based alternatives in patisserie, conventional, and bakery products.

Consumers in Japan, India, and China are moving toward plant-based, healthier diets, whereby they accelerate demand for the vegan alternatives inclusive of clean label, gluten-free, and dairy-free baking ingredients. Expansion of online platforms and supermarkets has rendered vegan baking ingredients more accessible. The local manufacturers are also innovating with ingredients such as chickpeas, rice, and plant-based proteins, whereas the major players are expanding the portfolio for addressing the increased demand for egg-free and dairy-free products.

