German Cup Final To Stay In Berlin Until 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: The German Cup final is to remain at Berlin's Olympic Stadium until at least 2030 after an extension was agreed with state authorities, the German FA (DFB) announced on Thursday.

The cup final has been held in Berlin since 1985, before German reunification.

An extension to the existing arrangement had been widely expected but the DFB called for upgrades to the entry gates to the 74,475-capacity venue, which was originally built for the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Currently, there are only two entry gates to the stadium grounds which has often led to delays, particularly during cup finals.

At the 2025 German Cup final between eventual champions Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld, some fans from both sides were forced to wait 90 minutes.

German tabloid Bild reported DFB authorities feared escalations between fans and security personnel.

Berlin authorities have promised improved infrastructure on the stadium grounds, including an "expansion of the south entrance to facilitate access for fans and reduce waiting times", the statement read.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said having the final in Berlin was "an integral part of German football and a true highlight for fans and clubs".

Prior to 1985, the final was held in various neutral venues across West German cities including Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hanover and Duesseldorf.

This season's final will take place on May 23.