Swiss Government Outlines Its Plan To Stem Affordable Housing Shortages


2026-02-05 02:10:45
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Thursday, the Federal Housing Office (FHO) outlined its plan to curb housing shortages. It includes a number of measures to boost public housing. Select your language
This content was published on February 5, 2026 - 13:33
  

The shortage is no longer confined to the cities, but is affecting the whole country. It is primarily penalising low-income earners and increasingly the middle class, said FHO director Martin Tschirren to the press. The vacancy rate has dropped from 1.72% to 1% between 2020 and 2025, and rents have risen by 23.7% between 2009 and 2023.

The government believes that building more public housing will help to keep prices affordable. In recent months, it has taken a number of steps in this direction.

In particular, the governing Federal Council wants to increase the revolving fund, which is used to grant loans to non-profit building owners for the construction, renovation and purchase of property. The fund is to be increased by CHF150 million from 2030.“This measure will enable us to meet the demand for loans, which has doubled in recent years,” explained Tschirren.

