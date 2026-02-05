Axis Bank Rolls Out Collateral-Free Rooftop Solar Loans For Msmes
Loan Structure and Eligibility
Under the scheme, MSMEs can access collateral-free loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with repayment tenures between four and seven years.
The bank said the structure is designed to enable investment in rooftop solar installations without straining balance sheets or working capital.
Cost and Energy Benefits
By supporting the installation of self-owned rooftop solar systems, the initiative is expected to help MSMEs reduce operating expenses, improve predictability of energy costs and strengthen long-term financial stability. The programme also aligns with broader efforts to promote clean energy adoption.
Nationwide Availability and Partnerships
The product is being rolled out across India through Axis Bank's branch network.
To support implementation, the bank has partnered with select original equipment manufacturers to ensure quality standards. It has also tied up with a technology partner to provide MSMEs with greater transparency on system costs, expected savings and project execution timelines.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment