Axis Bank Rolls Out Collateral-Free Rooftop Solar Loans For Msmes

2026-02-05 02:09:12
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 5 (KNN) Axis Bank has announced the launch of Rooftop Solar Finance, a dedicated financing product aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) shift to solar energy and manage energy costs through greater self-reliance.

Loan Structure and Eligibility

Under the scheme, MSMEs can access collateral-free loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with repayment tenures between four and seven years.

The bank said the structure is designed to enable investment in rooftop solar installations without straining balance sheets or working capital.

Cost and Energy Benefits

By supporting the installation of self-owned rooftop solar systems, the initiative is expected to help MSMEs reduce operating expenses, improve predictability of energy costs and strengthen long-term financial stability. The programme also aligns with broader efforts to promote clean energy adoption.

Nationwide Availability and Partnerships

The product is being rolled out across India through Axis Bank's branch network.

To support implementation, the bank has partnered with select original equipment manufacturers to ensure quality standards. It has also tied up with a technology partner to provide MSMEs with greater transparency on system costs, expected savings and project execution timelines.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

