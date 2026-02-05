Cyberfirst UAE Summit 2026 Addresses National Cyber Resilience And Digital Trust

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council successfully hosted the CyberFirst UAE Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi, convening CISOs, senior cybersecurity executives, government authorities, and technology pioneers to advance national cyber resilience and reinforce the UAE's digital leadership amid an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape.

Held as a high-level platform for strategic dialogue, the summit underscored the critical role of cybersecurity in supporting the UAE's AED 100 billion-plus digital economy agenda. As digital transformation accelerates across sectors, cybersecurity has become a defining pillar of national development, safeguarding critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and public trust across an interconnected digital ecosystem.

The CyberFirst UAE Summit 2026 was closely aligned with the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy, which has positioned the country among the world's most cyber-ready nations. In 2024, the UAE achieved a 100% score in the Global Cybersecurity Index, earning recognition as a global“Pioneering Model” for cyber readiness, reflecting sustained national investment in governance, innovation, and digital trust.

Despite this progress, discussions at the summit acknowledged that the regional threat landscape continues to intensify, with cyber incidents across the GCC rising by nearly 40% year-on-year.

Highlighting the importance of collective resilience, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:“Cybersecurity is no longer a purely technical function; it is a national imperative that underpins economic growth, public trust, and societal resilience. As digital transformation accelerates, the scale, speed, and sophistication of cyber threats demand a unified approach that brings together policy, innovation, and leadership.”

Dr. Al Kuwaiti added:“The CyberFirst UAE Summit served as a critical platform for collaboration, enabling decision-makers and industry leaders to align on strategy, share intelligence, and advance the adoption of secure-by-design frameworks. By strengthening cyber resilience today, we help ensure that the UAE's digital future remains trusted, competitive, and globally respected.”

The one-day summit acted as a catalyst for policy exchange, strategic collaboration, and innovation leadership, bringing together senior stakeholders from government, finance, utilities and energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure sectors. Key discussions focused on national cyber resilience, AI and cloud security, Zero Trust architectures, cyber governance and regulation, threat intelligence, supply chain security, and the role of leadership in sustaining digital trust.

A major highlight of the event was the Awards & Recognition Ceremony, which celebrated excellence and leadership across the cybersecurity ecosystem. Award categories included Cloud & AI Security Excellence Award, Cybersecurity Leader of the Year – UAE & MENA, Cybersecurity Innovator of the Year, Cybersecurity Woman of the Year – UAE, Best Zero Trust Implementation Award, Cybersecurity Strategy and Vision Award, Best Cybersecurity Innovation Award, Threat Intelligence Leadership Award, and Cybersecurity Distribution Excellence Award.

The CyberFirst UAE Summit 2026 reinforced the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for digital trust and cybersecurity excellence, contributing to a secure, resilient, and future-ready digital environment for the nation and the wider region. The summit was supported by leading industry partners, with sponsors including Google Cloud Security, Anomali, OPSWAT, Pentera, AmiViz, hwg, Tenable, Securonix, Paramount Assuring Value, and Kron Technologies.