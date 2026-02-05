Emcoin Launches As The UAE's First Capital Market Authorityregulated Multi-Asset Investment Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmCoin has officially launched as the UAE's first onshore, Capital Market Authority–regulated multi-asset investment platform, bringing crypto assets, foreign exchange, equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and commodities together within a single, fully regulated digital ecosystem.





Licensed by the Capital Market Authority, EmCoin is designed to solve key investor pain points by replacing fragmented access, unclear pricing, and multi-platform complexity with one streamlined, transparent investment experience. For customers, this means one regulated account, one interface, and full visibility over pricing, fees, and execution across asset classes.

The platform enables investors to build diversified portfolios without the operational burden of managing multiple apps, logins, or funding channels. Customers benefit from clear cost structures, transparent pricing mechanics, having access to advisors and the confidence of operating within a single onshore regulatory framework, reducing both friction and risk in day-to-day investing.

The launch aligns with the UAE's accelerated push to position itself as a global centre for regulated digital finance, supported by robust supervisory standards focused on investor protection and market integrity. Within this evolving landscape, EmCoin introduces a customer-first model that combines regulatory certainty with ease of use, allowing investors to participate across markets without compromising on trust or control.

“For customers, investing should be empowering-not complicated,” said Yasin Arafat, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Coin Investment.“EmCoin was built to give investors clarity, confidence, and convenience. Through one regulated platform, customers gain transparent access to multiple asset classes, predictable pricing, and the ability to manage their portfolios holistically rather than in silos.”

Through the EmCoin Trader App, customers can trade crypto assets with real-time pricing visibility and execution clarity, access major FX pairs supported by market insights, invest directly in UAE and U.S. equities in AED, diversify through international ETFs, and allocate to commodities such as gold and silver-all within one unified environment designed for control, transparency, and informed decision-making.

Additional customer benefits include fully digital onboarding via Emirates ID, fast account verification, secure funding and withdrawals with real-time transaction tracking, and integrated portfolio tools that provide consolidated performance views across asset classes. Built in the UAE, EmCoin combines advanced analytics with institutional-grade security and custody frameworks-ensuring customers benefit from both innovation and protection at every stage of their investment journey.

