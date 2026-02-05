Automated People Mover Market Trends 2026-2030: Regional Perspectives And Size Evaluation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The automated people mover market is experiencing notable growth as urban centers and transportation networks evolve to meet rising mobility demands. These systems are becoming increasingly vital for enhancing public transit efficiency and reducing congestion in busy areas. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this sector.

Steady Growth Expected in Automated People Mover Market Size

The automated people mover market growth has seen significant expansion recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. Market size is estimated to rise from $2.91 billion in 2025 to $3.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This past growth has been supported by developments in airport infrastructure, growing urban congestion, modernization of public transport systems, increasing demand for dependable transit solutions, and early adoption of automation technology.

Future Market Outlook and Expansion Drivers for Automated People Movers

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $3.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth will be driven by investments in smart city projects, the push for low-emission transit options, adoption of fully autonomous transportation, integration of digital rail control technologies, and ongoing expansion of urban transit networks. Key trends expected to influence the market include wider deployment of driverless transit systems, advanced smart control platforms, energy-efficient operational demands, enhanced airport connectivity initiatives, and the use of predictive maintenance techniques.

What Defines an Automated People Mover?

An automated people mover (APM) is a fully automated, guided transit system that typically operates on rubber tires along elevated tracks or through tunnels. These systems are designed to offer fast, reliable, and frequent passenger service to boost mobility and ease congestion in crowded environments. Their automated nature enables seamless operation with minimal human intervention, improving overall transit efficiency.

Rising Public Transit Demand as a Growth Catalyst for Automated People Movers

One of the primary factors fueling the automated people mover market is the growing need for public transportation services. Public transit systems are operated by governmental or private bodies to provide shared mobility options for the general population. This demand is increasing due to factors such as infrastructure investments, population growth, rapid urbanization, and heightened environmental awareness. Automated people movers help alleviate pressure on public transit by integrating smoothly with subways, buses, and trains, creating a unified and efficient transportation network.

Supporting Evidence of Public Transit Usage Growth

For example, in April 2024, the American Public Transportation Association reported that transit riders in the United States completed 7.1 billion trips on public transportation in 2023, marking a 16% increase compared to 2022. This significant rise in public transit utilization highlights the growing reliance on such systems and, by extension, supports expanding demand for automated people movers.

Regional Leadership in the Automated People Mover Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated people mover market. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the sector's growth and regional dynamics.

