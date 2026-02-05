Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis Report For ASRS Used With Garments On Hangers By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) for garments on hangers market is gaining remarkable traction as warehouses and distribution centers seek smarter solutions for handling apparel efficiently. Driven by technological advancements and shifting retail landscapes, this market is set for notable expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Expansion Forecast for ASRS for Garments on Hangers

The ASRS for garments on hangers market has experienced strong growth recently and is expected to continue this upward trend. It is projected to increase from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Historically, this growth has been driven by the expanding apparel industry, shortages of warehouse labor, the critical need for faster order processing, wider adoption of conveyor systems, and the growth of retail logistics networks. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. This future rise is supported by increasing investments in smart warehouses, expansion of omni-channel retail, the demand for real-time inventory visibility, cost reductions through automation, and initiatives toward sustainable warehousing. Key trends to watch include automation in garment warehousing, solutions for optimizing storage space, closer integration with retail supply chains, e-commerce fulfillment growth, and the deployment of smart inventory management systems.

Understanding ASRS for Garments on Hangers Technology

ASRS for garments on hangers is an advanced storage approach that uses automated technology to efficiently store and retrieve clothing items that hang, within warehouses or distribution centers. This system is designed to optimize space utilization while speeding up garment handling, ultimately improving supply chain efficiency by minimizing downtime and labor requirements.

E-commerce Growth as a Major Driver for ASRS Demand

One of the primary forces fueling the expansion of the ASRS for garments on hangers market is the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector. Online retail involves buying and selling goods through the internet, and it continues to thrive thanks to increased internet access, the convenience of shopping from anywhere, and evolving consumer preferences favoring online purchases. ASRS systems enhance e-commerce warehouse operations by streamlining inventory management and enabling faster, more precise order fulfillment for hanging garments. For example, the International Trade Administration reported that global B2C e-commerce revenue is expected to reach $5.5 trillion by 2027, with a steady CAGR of 14.4%. In addition, the gross merchandise value climbed to $24,453 billion in 2023 from $21,019 billion in 2022, illustrating strong market momentum. This surge in e-commerce demand is a vital factor stimulating the ASRS market for garments on hangers.

Industry 4.0 Adoption Boosting ASRS Market Growth

The increasing implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies is another significant catalyst for the ASRS for garments on hangers market. Industry 4.0 encompasses the integration of sophisticated digital innovations such as artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things (IoT), and automation systems to enable smart manufacturing and real-time data sharing. Manufacturers are motivated to adopt these technologies to improve operational efficiency and reduce labor costs, especially as they face pressure to streamline production and minimize dependence on manual work. Automated storage and retrieval systems that incorporate robotics, sensors, and intelligent software benefit directly from the spread of Industry 4.0, as these solutions help manage hanging garment inventories, accelerate warehouse workflows, and cut down handling times in textile and apparel facilities. For instance, Rockwell Automation, Inc. noted in April 2024 that 95% of manufacturers were either utilizing or assessing smart manufacturing technologies in 2024, up from 84% in 2023. This widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 innovations is propelling ASRS market growth steadily.

Leading Region in the ASRS for Garments on Hangers Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ASRS for garments on hangers market. This region's dominance reflects strong technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of automation, and a robust retail and apparel manufacturing base. The market analysis also covers other significant regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the global market landscape.

