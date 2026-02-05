$7.12 Bn Nutraceutical Excipients Market By Source, Functionality, End Product, Formulation, Functionality Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Source, Functionality, End Product, Formulation, Functionality Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The nutraceutical excipients market is projected to burgeon, reaching an estimated USD 7.12 billion by 2030 from USD 4.98 billion in 2025, with a robust CAGR of 7.4%

The research includes insights from interviews with CEOs and executives from various key organizations in the market, segmented by company type, designation, and region. Prominent companies like International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group, Ingredion, and BASF SE are detailed in terms of strategies, market presence, and innovations.



This steady growth is spurred by the increasing demand for high-quality, clean-label, and science-backed dietary supplements globally. As brands innovate with advanced dosage forms like gummies, softgels, controlled-release tablets, and functional beverages, the need for excipients that enhance stability, bioavailability, taste, and overall product performance is growing.

The market is experiencing a shift towards plant-based, natural, and allergen-free ingredients, increasing the adoption of novel excipients derived from botanical and sustainable sources. Technological advancements, including plant-based capsule systems, multifunctional excipient blends, and solubility enhancers, predominantly in Europe and North America, are accelerating market growth. With rising investments in R&D, formulation innovation, and manufacturing modernization, the nutraceutical excipients industry is becoming pivotal in the development of high-performance, consumer-centric supplements within the broader health and nutrition landscape.

The dry formulation segment is estimated to witness a significant share during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting powder-based ingredients for enhanced stability, longer shelf life, and processing ease in tablets, capsules, and sachets, thus dominating the dry nutraceutical excipients segment. Key excipients such as microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), lactose monohydrate, and maltodextrin remain widely used for their superior properties.

With rising demand for clean-label and plant-derived nutraceuticals, bio-based dry excipients like organic rice flour, acacia gum, and natural starch derivatives are gaining traction. Industry highlights include Roquette's 2024 launch of LYCOAT NG starch excipient for nutraceutical films, DFE Pharma's expanded dry powder excipients portfolio, and BASF's dry-coated solutions for improved tablet performance. These innovations reinforce dry excipients' essential role in supporting formulation efficiency and high-quality nutraceutical product development.

The taste masking functionality segment is the fastest to maintain robust growth.

The demand for pleasant-tasting nutraceuticals is rising, especially in the form of gummies, chewables, effervescents, and orally disintegrating powders, leading to a surge in taste masking functionalities. Excipients that reduce bitterness and harsh flavors use cyclodextrins, lipid-based carriers, and modified starches for microencapsulation.

Recent developments such as Ingredion's clean-label encapsulation starches for flavor modulation, Ashland's Klucel HPC grades optimized for taste-masked chewables, and Kerry's EnmaskT systems for flavor modulation amplify this trend. Taste masking is becoming essential in delivering consumer-satisfactory nutraceuticals, especially within pediatric, sports nutrition, and women's health products.

Europe is estimated to account for a significant share of the nutraceutical excipients market.

With a strong base of leading global players and continuous innovative launches, Europe holds a significant portion of the nutraceutical excipients market. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Switzerland serve as main hubs for manufacturing supported by advanced R&D and high-quality standards.

Major companies like Roquette, BASF, Kerry, and IMCD are expanding their portfolios, illustrated by recent launches like Roquette's LYCAGEL Flex softgel capsule shell system. This reinforces Europe's leadership in plant-based and functional excipient solutions, catering to the rising demand for vegan, clean-label, and high-performance nutraceutical formulations.

Key Industry Insights and Market Research:

The report segments the nutraceutical excipients market by source, functionality, end product, form, and functionality application, offering a detailed analysis of key industry players. It covers drivers, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape analysis, providing stakeholders with strategic insights to optimize market positioning and strategies.

In-depth segmentation offers a comprehensive view of high-growth areas, aligning product development with evolving manufacturing needs. Region-specific insights highlight expanding opportunities in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Competitive intelligence covers strategic initiatives and market innovations by leading players, equipping stakeholders to benchmark and understand market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

