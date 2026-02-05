The Japan Delivery Experience - By FLEX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Your Land Cruiser's first journey starts in Japan - with you

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEX, Japan's largest Land Cruiser specialty group with more than 80 dealerships across Japan, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking ownership experience exclusively for U.S. buyers of imported JDM Toyota Land Cruisers.

Introducing The Japan Delivery Experience - a first-of-its-kind program by FLEX. Purchase your Land Cruiser through FLEX San Diego, and embark on your ownership journey in Japan rather than waiting until your vehicle arrives in the United States. Meet your newly purchased Land Cruiser at Yatsugatake's Folkwood Village and drive it through mountain roads and forest trails in the region where the Land Cruiser legacy was built - before your vehicle is shipped to the U.S.

Your 7-day / 6-night journey continues through Nagoya and Hokkaido, blending automotive heritage with luxury hospitality and outdoor immersion. Along the way, you will have direct access to FLEX Japan's modification and customization teams to finalize upgrade planning and preventative-maintenance direction before export - ensuring your Land Cruiser is precisely dialed in before leaving the port.

A New Vehicle Acquisition Experience: Ownership-Travel

Instead of waiting months for your Land Cruiser to arrive in the United States before getting behind the wheel, its journey starts in Japan, with you!

Establish a deep connection with your Land Cruiser

Rather than simply delivering your vehicle, FLEX has created a travel experience that turns Land Cruiser ownership into a personal story.

What Makes This Experience Unique



Meet and drive your newly purchased Land Cruiser in Japan, before it ships to the United States.

Plan Upgrades, restoration, and maintenance with FLEX during the trip.

Five hand-picked accommodations including Hoshinoya Tokyo, Akariya Geihanro, InterContinental Sapporo, and the remote cabins of Moving Inn Tokachi. A curated automotive-heritage journey including Toyota Museum, FLEX Nagoya showroom, and FLEX Factory Sapporo.

Overview



Length: 7 Days / 6 Nights

Price: 2,700,000 JPY for two people

(Lodging, breakfast + dinner, activities, internal travel, and vehicle access included. International flights not included.) Eligibility: U.S. customers who purchase a JDM Land Cruiser through FLEX San Diego



* Extremely limited Availability. Offered only to eligible Land Cruiser buyers through FLEX San Diego.*

