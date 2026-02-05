Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cerebras Systems Global WSE/CS Deployment Analysis Report 2026: Wafer Scale Engine Basics, WSE Generations, Packaging A WSE, CS-X AI Supercomputer Product Analysis


2026-02-05 11:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities lie in expanding AI supercomputer deployments across diverse regions worldwide, particularly focusing on strategic partnerships in North America and Asia-Pacific. Emphasis on navigating legal challenges in restricted markets, namely Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, India, and Singapore, is crucial.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cerebras Systems, Inc. Global WSE/CS Deployment Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Cerebras Systems wafer scale engine (WSE) and CS-1, CS-2, CS-3 AI supercomputer systems globally. The report also analyzes the deployments of Condor Galaxy AI Supercomputer clusters (CG-x) for Group 42 Holdings Ltd.

Features

CS AI Supercomputer System Deployments

  • By geographic region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • The Middle East
    • Asia Pacific
  • By Country in each geographic region (22 in total)
  • By City/State within the United States (17 in total)
  • By Product Type by geographic region
    • CS-1
    • CS-2
    • CS-3

Partial Listing of Customers Globally

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India

Questionable Deployments in Countries that require an export license

  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • China
  • India
  • Singapore

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH BRIEF

  • Methodology
  • Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Conclusion

WAFER SCALE ENGINE (WSE) ANALYSIS

  • Wafer Scale Engine Basics
  • WSE Generations
  • Packaging a WSE
  • CS-x AI Supercomputer Product Analysis

CUSTOMER ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS OF CS-X SHIPMENTS

  • Global Analysis
  • Middle East/Asia Pacific Analysis
  • Cerebras Data Center Locations
  • United States Analysis

TABLES
Table 1: WSE Specifications by Product Generation
Table 2: Cerebras Systems Inc. Global Installed Base by Type and Country
Table 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. United States Installed Base by Type and City/State
Table 4: Partial United States Installations by End User and Location

EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 2: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region
Exhibit 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine on 300mm Silicon Wafer
Exhibit 4: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine 3 vs Nvidia B200 GPU Die Size Comparison
Exhibit 5: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE-2 Core and Processor Die
Exhibit 6: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block
Exhibit 7: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block Exploded View
Exhibit 8: Exploded view of a CS AI Supercomputer Product
Exhibit 9: Cerebras Systems CS-2 (Left) and CS-3 (Right) AI Supercomputers
Exhibit 10: Cerebras CS-3 Cluster Node
Exhibit 11: 2023 Cerebras Systems Inc Revenues by Geographic Region
Exhibit 12: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 13: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region
Exhibit 14: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-1 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 15: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-2 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 16: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-3 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 17: Cerebras Systems, Inc. Data Center Locations
Exhibit 18: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 19: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by City/State

