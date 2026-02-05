Cerebras Systems Global WSE/CS Deployment Analysis Report 2026: Wafer Scale Engine Basics, WSE Generations, Packaging A WSE, CS-X AI Supercomputer Product Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities lie in expanding AI supercomputer deployments across diverse regions worldwide, particularly focusing on strategic partnerships in North America and Asia-Pacific. Emphasis on navigating legal challenges in restricted markets, namely Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, India, and Singapore, is crucial.

Feb. 05, 2026



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Cerebras Systems wafer scale engine (WSE) and CS-1, CS-2, CS-3 AI supercomputer systems globally. The report also analyzes the deployments of Condor Galaxy AI Supercomputer clusters (CG-x) for Group 42 Holdings Ltd.

Features

CS AI Supercomputer System Deployments



By geographic region



North America



Latin America



Europe



The Middle East

Asia Pacific

By Country in each geographic region (22 in total)

By City/State within the United States (17 in total)

By Product Type by geographic region



CS-1



CS-2 CS-3

Partial Listing of Customers Globally



North America

Asia-Pacific



China India

Questionable Deployments in Countries that require an export license



Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

China

India Singapore

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH BRIEF



Methodology Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Conclusion

WAFER SCALE ENGINE (WSE) ANALYSIS



Wafer Scale Engine Basics

WSE Generations

Packaging a WSE CS-x AI Supercomputer Product Analysis

CUSTOMER ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS OF CS-X SHIPMENTS



Global Analysis

Middle East/Asia Pacific Analysis

Cerebras Data Center Locations United States Analysis

TABLES

Table 1: WSE Specifications by Product Generation

Table 2: Cerebras Systems Inc. Global Installed Base by Type and Country

Table 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. United States Installed Base by Type and City/State

Table 4: Partial United States Installations by End User and Location

EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type

Exhibit 2: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region

Exhibit 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine on 300mm Silicon Wafer

Exhibit 4: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine 3 vs Nvidia B200 GPU Die Size Comparison

Exhibit 5: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE-2 Core and Processor Die

Exhibit 6: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block

Exhibit 7: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block Exploded View

Exhibit 8: Exploded view of a CS AI Supercomputer Product

Exhibit 9: Cerebras Systems CS-2 (Left) and CS-3 (Right) AI Supercomputers

Exhibit 10: Cerebras CS-3 Cluster Node

Exhibit 11: 2023 Cerebras Systems Inc Revenues by Geographic Region

Exhibit 12: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type

Exhibit 13: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region

Exhibit 14: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-1 by Geographic Region

Exhibit 15: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-2 by Geographic Region

Exhibit 16: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-3 by Geographic Region

Exhibit 17: Cerebras Systems, Inc. Data Center Locations

Exhibit 18: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type

Exhibit 19: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by City/State

