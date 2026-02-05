Cerebras Systems Global WSE/CS Deployment Analysis Report 2026: Wafer Scale Engine Basics, WSE Generations, Packaging A WSE, CS-X AI Supercomputer Product Analysis
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Cerebras Systems wafer scale engine (WSE) and CS-1, CS-2, CS-3 AI supercomputer systems globally. The report also analyzes the deployments of Condor Galaxy AI Supercomputer clusters (CG-x) for Group 42 Holdings Ltd.
Features
CS AI Supercomputer System Deployments
- By geographic region
- North America Latin America Europe The Middle East Asia Pacific
- CS-1 CS-2 CS-3
Partial Listing of Customers Globally
- North America Asia-Pacific
- China India
Questionable Deployments in Countries that require an export license
- Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates China India Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH BRIEF
- Methodology Background
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Conclusion
WAFER SCALE ENGINE (WSE) ANALYSIS
- Wafer Scale Engine Basics WSE Generations Packaging a WSE CS-x AI Supercomputer Product Analysis
CUSTOMER ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS OF CS-X SHIPMENTS
- Global Analysis Middle East/Asia Pacific Analysis Cerebras Data Center Locations United States Analysis
TABLES
Table 1: WSE Specifications by Product Generation
Table 2: Cerebras Systems Inc. Global Installed Base by Type and Country
Table 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. United States Installed Base by Type and City/State
Table 4: Partial United States Installations by End User and Location
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 2: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region
Exhibit 3: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine on 300mm Silicon Wafer
Exhibit 4: Cerebras Systems Inc. Wafer Scale Engine 3 vs Nvidia B200 GPU Die Size Comparison
Exhibit 5: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE-2 Core and Processor Die
Exhibit 6: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block
Exhibit 7: Cerebras Systems Inc. WSE Engine Block Exploded View
Exhibit 8: Exploded view of a CS AI Supercomputer Product
Exhibit 9: Cerebras Systems CS-2 (Left) and CS-3 (Right) AI Supercomputers
Exhibit 10: Cerebras CS-3 Cluster Node
Exhibit 11: 2023 Cerebras Systems Inc Revenues by Geographic Region
Exhibit 12: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 13: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Geographic Region
Exhibit 14: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-1 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 15: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-2 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 16: Global Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems CS-3 by Geographic Region
Exhibit 17: Cerebras Systems, Inc. Data Center Locations
Exhibit 18: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by Type
Exhibit 19: U.S. Distribution of Installed Cerebras Systems by City/State
