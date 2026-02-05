MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Buffalo Potash Completes First Confirmation Hole at Disley Project and Confirms Potash in All Target Members; Assays to Follow

February 05, 2026 9:25 AM EST | Source: Buffalo Potash Corp.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the " Company " or " Buffalo ") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's 7-10-20-23 W2M confirmation drillhole (the " 7-10 Hole "), with a total depth of 1,563 meters. The 7-10 Hole specifically targeted the potash beds of the Prairie Evaporite Formation and obtained 108 meters of core, with recovery exceeding 98%. The cores are now securely stored with the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, in anticipation of core logging, sampling, and assaying being completed, at which point the Company will release results.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Buffalo Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The first confirmation hole delivered both operational execution and geological validation, which has de-risked our broader multi-well development plans. Visual observation and borehole geophysical logs indicating mineralization across all target members reinforces our confidence in advancing the development of the Disley Showcase, with the data from the 7-10 Hole serving as a keystone element for an integrated geological and geophysical deposit model now being prepared internally."

Mr. Halabura added: "With assays to follow and additional 3D seismic soon commencing, we are entering an accelerated phase of technical advancement. Each dataset strengthens our understanding of the deposit and positions Disley as a compelling modular solution mining development opportunity in the heart of world's most established solution mining potash district."

7-10 Hole Highlights



The Disley 7-10 Hole continuously cored the basal Dawson Bay, Patience Lake, Belle Plaine, and Esterhazy Members (the " Members ") of the Prairie Evaporite Formation, as well as the underlying Prairie salt. A full suite of borehole geophysical logs, including dipole sonic, were run in the open portion of the hole to a total depth of 1,563 meters and was then successfully abandoned, according to plan.



A continuous core of 108 meters was cut in a single coring run with core recovery exceeding 98% of total core retrieved.



Potash mineralization is present in each of the Patience Lake, Belle Plaine and Esterhazy potash beds as confirmed by visual observation and examination of borehole geophysical logs.

Intersections of significant sylvinite were noted in the Upper Patience Lake, Belle Plaine, and Esterhazy Members, with grades and thicknesses to be reported once the assaying program has been completed.

The Disley Project

The Disley Project is approximately 50km northwest of Regina and covers some 9,413 hectares. The property is situated immediately adjacent to the east of the K+S Bethune solution potash mine and northeast of the Mosaic Belle Plaine solution potash mine - two of the largest producing conventional solution potash mines globally. In the opinion of management, the Disley Project is in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for solution mining (see Figure 1 ) as evidenced by the success of these neighboring projects. However, there is no guarantee that the Disley Project will yield comparable results to any of these mines until the Disley Project is further advanced.







Figure 1: Buffalo's Disley Project Location Relative to the K+S Bethune Mine in Saskatchewan

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, PE, PEng, PG, an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.

Contact

Steve Halabura | Chief Executive Officer & Director

Email: ... | Phone: 1-306-220-7715

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," or similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: plans for the cores, including plans related to the logging, sampling and assaying of such cores; expectations regarding the results of sampling and assays; and expectations regarding the Disley Project's potentials for solution mining.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding geological continuity, potash grade and thickness, the applicability of historical data, the performance of solution mining methods, the availability of services and equipment, the receipt of required permits and approvals, and the availability of financing on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to exploration and development activities; uncertainty in geological interpretation; reliance on historical data and pilot testing; technical risks associated with solution mining and new or emerging technologies; regulatory approvals and permitting timelines; commodity price volatility; availability of capital; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.







