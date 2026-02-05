Azerbaijan Reveals Latest Figures On Its Logistic Opportunities In Dubai (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov has revealed the latest figures on its logistic opportunities at the New Silk Road Forum organized within the framework of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Sharifov emphasized the crucial role of Azerbaijan at the intersection of the East-West and North-South transport corridors in the global supply chain, including the Belt and Road Initiative, noting its decisive importance for the Middle Corridor.

He noted that by 2025, freight traffic through the Middle Corridor is expected to rise by 11%, while the North-South Corridor will see a 12% growth. The official also highlighted that the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway allowed the annual throughput capacity to reach five million tons, and the capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port is targeted to reach 25 million tons. He pointed out that container handling (TEU) at the Baku Port will increase by 40% by 2025, surpassing 107,000 TEUs compared to previous years.

Sharifov further mentioned the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor, recently branded as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), based on the trilateral agreement achieved in Washington. He noted that this project not only creates a reliable land connection between Europe and Central Asia but also has the potential to ensure a cargo flow of 865,000 TEUs by 2040.

Additionally, the deputy prime minister underscored the importance of international cooperation, particularly coordination between Central Asian and South Caucasian countries, for the digitalization of border crossings and the harmonization of customs procedures, urging partner countries to engage in joint efforts.