Oil Storage Market To Reach Over US$ 16.7 Billion By 2033 Driven By Record Oil Surplus, Strategic Petroleum Reserve Expansion, And Specialized Blending Infrastructure Demand Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market growth is fueled by a record-high oil supply surplus, expanding strategic reserves, and the rising complexity of fuel specifications demanding specialized storage infrastructure. Crude oil maintains dominance with over 52% market share, supported by extensive pipeline networks, maritime storage via VLCCs, and large-scale state-led storage projects. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with China, India, and South Korea ramping up storage capacity to secure energy supply and meet surging commercial demand. Government incentives, sophisticated blending facilities, and flexible storage solutions collectively underscore the market's robust expansion and strategic importance in global energy security.

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oil storage market was valued at 11.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 16.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2033.

A significant structural change is creating strong opportunities within the oil storage market. The essential factor is the growing difference between production, which will reach as much as 2.7 mb/d in 2025, and consumption, which in 2025 will expand only by a much smaller 1.1 million b/d. Consequently, the market is preparing a world record oil supply of 2.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) oil surplus by 2025. As a result, the oil inventories being observed in the world have already increased to a four-year high of 7.91 billion barrels by August 2025. A lot of this surplus supply is provided by non-OPEC countries, where the production will rise by 2.0 mb/d by 2025, as evidenced by U.S. crude production that will average 13.44 million b/d.

Strategic Reserves and Flexible Storage Solutions Shape Oil Market Dynamics

In addition to the fundamental supply overload, there is another layered force of demand that is offered by national energy security programs. An example is the case of China, which is rising its oil reserves capacity by 11 new sites totaling up to 169 million barrels. Similarly, India is intending to construct six more strategic petroleum reserve to supplement its national reserves. Also, geopolitical tensions are transforming trade routes, boosting the dependence on such flexibility solutions as floating storage. This is reflected in the overall amount of crude on tankers, which was up to 1.24 billion barrels in October 2025, and the Asia-Pacific region alone had 53 million barrels on tankers in the same month.

Rising Fuel Complexity Drives Expansion of High-Value Storage Infrastructure Worldwide

The rising complexity of global fuel specifications is creating strong demand for specialized infrastructure within the oil storage market. Terminals equipped for intricate blending functions and the storage of niche products are becoming critical logistics hubs. For instance, global demand for marine gasoil (MGO) blending components is projected to require an additional 8 million cubic meters of dedicated tankage by 2025. Furthermore, the number of tenders for constructing heated storage tanks for high-viscosity feedstocks in the Middle East reached 22 in the first half of 2024 alone. Major trading hubs are seeing a surge in activity; the Port of Rotterdam reported 3,500 dedicated blending functions in 2024, a notable increase.

Investment is flowing into these high-value assets across the oil storage market. A new terminal project in Singapore, announced in 2024, includes 12 specialized tanks for biofuel blending with a combined capacity of 240,000 cubic meters. Similarly, throughput of low-sulfur fuel oil at the Fujairah hub is expected to surpass 75 million barrels in 2025. The cost premium for constructing stainless steel tanks for sensitive chemical feedstocks is now US$ 450 per cubic meter over standard carbon steel. Moreover, terminals in Houston are adding 6 new vapor recovery units in 2025 to handle high-volatility blendstocks. Operators have also processed more than 500 unique blend recipes for clients in 2024. Finally, the number of pipeline connections for transferring blend components between terminals in the ARA region grew by 15 in 2024, and the average residency time for products requiring blending is now 25 days.

Pipeline Networks, Strategic Reserves, and VLCCs Strengthen Crude Oil Market Supremacy

The crude oil segment's commanding 52.11% share of the oil storage market is a direct consequence of the sheer volume of global production and its strategic importance as a primary energy source. It has been projected that in 2024, the world will produce its highest ever level of crude oil, which will be 102.9 million barrels per day (mbd) and it is estimated that another 105 million bmd will be produced by 2025. As a result, this type of large-scale production needs the same level of storage facilities to stockpile supply chains and deal with market fluctuations. An example of this need is the case of the large consumers such as China with an average imports of 11.1 million bpd in 2024, which is ardently growing its capacity, with 11 new locations, which will increase its storage capacity by 169 million barrels in 2026. In addition, the logistical system is continuously widening to transport these quantities, which is seen in the record 4.1 million bpd of U.S. crude exports in 2024.

This logistical expansion is crucial for feeding the world's refineries, which are anticipated to process an average of 83.4 million bpd in 2025, further securing the segment's position in the oil storage market. The international network will increase by a large margin with an additional 73 new crude oil pipelines scheduled to be in operation within the timeframe of 2025 and 2030. Simultaneously, countries focus on the security of energy by holding enormous strategic reserves, including the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve that has a legitimate capacity of 714 million barrels. Maritime storage is also becoming popular, and there is a significant trend in the increase in the number of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) serving as floating storage in early 2025. These interconnected factors unequivocally demonstrate why crude oil dominates the global oil storage market.

Government-Led Initiatives Fuel Oil Storage Growth Across Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is cementing its position as the fastest-growing oil storage market, boosted by aggressive government-led energy security initiatives and burgeoning commercial demand. The area has a large proportion of the world market. China is on a huge build-up and is intended to incorporate 25 million cubic meters of new state owned storage capacity by the end of 2025. To augment these objectives, China gave licenses to 42 new large-scale crude storage tanks in 2024. In addition, the second stage of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve was rolled out with the construction of two new underground caverns with a total capacity of 6.5 million metric tons. South Korea is also improving its infrastructure, and in 2024, it is adding 4.9 million barrels of new commercial storage capacity at its Yeosu terminal.

