Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)
The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements by failing to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company's strategy of“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations“to carry quarters” and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Bath & Body Works should contact the Firm prior to the March 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
