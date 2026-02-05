MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toggle Inc. Launches a New VPN Service

Stevenson Ranch, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Mobile app developer Toggle Inc. has announced the launch of a new VPN service that translates the principle of sophisticated infrastructure into a straightforward user experience for browsing, streaming, gaming, and remote work. The new product is a simplified yet advanced solution with a focus on user and functionality rather than rhetorical flourish.

The VPN market is characterized by a wide range of solutions that vary significantly in complexity and feature sets. Many of these solutions boast advanced security terms without defining how these technologies impact the end-user experience. The newcomer Toggle VPN addresses this by prioritizing operational clarity and ease of use, yet still providing robust security.







New service based on clear promises, real results

Toggle Inc. operates under the principle that the internet should work for you, not the other way round. Keeping that in mind, the new app offers its customers:



Simplified access. There is no complicated or lengthy registration process, and no personal information is required. You simply start with an individual, automatically generated security code to get in.

The service is built on privacy. The company does not collect or store your private data and does not keep activity logs.

Streaming with no restrictions. Access to platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more. Consistent connection speeds are reported across servers.

Safeguarded online purchases. The service masks all your data while you shop over unsecured public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, or coffee shops.

Protection against trackers. Your data is kept away from advertisers, ISPs, or data-selling brokers. No price games. You see actual prices from any location, and not the manipulated prices that are designed for your country.

Next-generation privacy tool

The company emphasizes its transparent pricing model, where customers can expect services without any hidden tricks or charges. For $11.99 a month, customers get: no data caps or server restrictions, the ability to use your account on 10 devices, Family Sharing, an ad blocker, split tunneling, a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, no unexpected upgrades, and no in-app purchases.

Thanks to WireGuard and ShadowSocks protocols, connection hardly loses any speed. The company shares data obtained during recent internal U.S. tests performed on a 500Mb/s line.



Nearest server (NY-NY): 475 Mbps download speed, only 5% loss. The ping did not change.

Cross-country (NY to LA): 420 Mbps with only 16% loss. It is still great for gaming and big downloads. International (NY to London): 385 Mbps with a 23% loss. This is still enough for 4k streaming and lag-free video conferencing.

The product uses ChaCha20 encryption optimized for mobile devices and adheres to a no-logs policy, which has been confirmed by independent auditors. Toggle Inc's stated long-term goal goes beyond a standalone VPN product, aiming to build a broader digital protection environment while still prioritizing performance and usability.

Who Toggle VPN is best for?

Overall, Toggle VPN is positioned as a service aimed at users seeking privacy-focused functionality with a straightforward pricing model. Considering its particular features and use case scenarios, this app is mainly suitable for:



People who want unfiltered access to region-locked streaming service content.

Travelers and backpackers who regularly utilize unsecure, public Wi-Fi networks.

Remote workers who handle confidential or sensitive information.

Gamers who need a service that offers a low-latency experience.

Families who want a protective digital solution that is simple and can be used by multiple people. Users who require a digital service that is straightforward or uncomplicated.

The app is compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Apple TV, and Android TV. The company indicates that the VPN service is currently being developed for Windows and Linux and will be available soon.

Final thoughts

The service focuses not on aggressive marketing but rather prioritizes simplicity, clarity, and positive user experience. The company believes its "set-it-and-forget-it" philosophy, combined with a strict no-logs policy, could become the blueprint for the next generation of privacy tools.

About Toggle VPN

Toggle VPN (developed by Toggle Inc.) is a virtual private network service designed for secure internet browsing, offering high-speed connections for streaming, gaming, VoIP calling, and public Wi-Fi protection.

