Budanov Discusses Deepening Cooperation Within European Institutions With Head Of House Of Habsburg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Presidential Office stated this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

Budanov thanked Karl von Habsburg for his long-standing support for Ukraine and for his clear and principled stance on defending the country's sovereignty and European integration.

"Everyone who stands up for Ukraine today is our ally. Such international solidarity inspires us and brings us closer to a shared victory," Budanov emphasized.

Karl von Habsburg criticizes opponents of Ukraine's EU integration

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Budanov awarded Karl von Habsburg the Order of Merit III degree for his contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, promoting Ukraine internationally, and active charitable work.

During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation within European institutions. Budanov noted that the shared goal of Ukraine and its partners is building a strong, secure, and united Europe, where Ukraine holds its rightful place.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the President of the Pan-European Movement of Austria, Reinhard Kluchek, said in an interview with the agency that the collapse of the Russian Federation is a realistic scenario, given the colonial nature of the Russian state, and Europe should be prepared for it.

Photo: Presidential Office