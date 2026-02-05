Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greek PM Set for Talks in Ankara

2026-02-05 08:31:57
(MENAFN) Greece's prime minister will undertake an official diplomatic mission to Türkiye next Wednesday for the sixth convening of the nations' high-level cooperation council, according to an official government statement.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to capital city Ankara following an invitation extended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Thursday.

The two leaders will jointly preside over the council session, with participation from relevant Cabinet officials from both governments, Duran added.

The diplomatic gathering is anticipated to conduct an extensive evaluation of bilateral relations between the neighboring nations, while exploring pathways to deepen collaborative efforts between the two countries.

Additionally, discussions are expected to address regional and international developments.

Multiple bilateral agreements designed to reinforce ties between the two Mediterranean neighbors are projected to be formalized through signing ceremonies during the visit.

MENAFN

