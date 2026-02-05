Guilty In Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Will Not Be Spared: Andhra Pradesh CM

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) Denying the clean chit to the YSRCP in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday declared that the guilty in the case will not be spared.

The CBI-led has submitted a report to the state government to initiate administrative action against the individuals concerned, Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said the government has constituted a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the report, identify lapses, and fix responsibility.

Once the committee completes its review, the government will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the findings, he said, addressing a press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP State President P.V.N. Madhav and several ministers.

Stating that they are placing the facts before people, the Chief Minister said that the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam is a grave offence against devotees' faith and asserted that no report has given a clean chit to the YSRCP in the matter.

The issue is directly linked to public sentiments, he said, alleging that sacrilege of the Lord's prasadam took place during the previous YSRCP regime.

The Chief Minister alleged that despite clear warnings from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in 2022 about adulteration, the report was suppressed and no action was taken. After assuming office, as part of a comprehensive clean-up, his government collected laddu samples and sent them to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for testing.

Referring to the SIT and laboratory reports, he said ghee was prepared using chemicals and palm oil, and other adulterants, calling it a grave wrongdoing and an unforgivable sin. He alleged that lakhs of devotees were given adulterated laddus over the last five years, causing fear and mental distress.

Rejecting claims of a clean chit, the Chief Minister clarified that the CBI report does not certify anywhere that there was no adulteration, and said that the accused are spreading false narratives and launching counterattacks to divert attention. He warned that intimidation and rowdyism would not succeed and asserted that strict punishment would be ensured for the guilty.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the government speaks with responsibility and caution on sensitive issues of faith. "No report has given a clean chit so far. Allegations involving animal fat are extremely sensitive and cannot be spoken about lightly," he said, adding that the government spoke only after examining evidence which was found in the NDDB CALF test report.

He said the issue concerns the Hindu faith and sentiments, and accused the opposition of attacking the government and spreading false propaganda instead of apologising if mistakes were committed. He warned that those who tamper with matters of faith and God would ultimately face severe consequences in life.

BJP state President Madhav slammed the YSRCP and said the Tirumala laddu issue reflected "adulterated thinking and corrupt governance" of the previous regime. "Preparing laddus with chemically processed and adulterated ghee is dangerous, deeply hurts devotees' sentiments, and plays with public health. The present government is committed to restoring transparency and sanctity in temple administration," he said.