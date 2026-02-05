MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QSE Renews Enterprise Agreement with The Muthoot Group in India Covering Approximately 14,000 User Licenses

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) (the "Company" or "QSE") is pleased to announce the renewal of its enterprise customer agreement in India with The Muthoot Group ("Muthoot"), one of the country's largest and most established financial services organizations.

The renewal supports QSE's strategy of strengthening its presence in the Indian market while continuing to expand the Company's footprint within highly regulated financial services environments. The agreement covers approximately 14,000 user licenses (seats), representing a significant active enterprise deployment of QSE's secure access and post-quantum readiness platform.

India market focus: Renewal reinforces QSE's long-term strategy to deepen its presence in India

Enterprise-scale deployment: Approximately 14,000 user licenses under the renewed agreement

Institutional validation: Continued adoption by a leading security-sensitive financial services organization Expansion potential: Ongoing discussions regarding extended contract duration, broader deployment scope, and additional platform services

Renewal Strengthens QSE's Position in India's Financial Sector

Muthoot is widely recognized as one of India's leading financial services organizations, with a longstanding national presence and extensive customer reach. The continued use of QSE's platform at this scale reflects the growing importance of secure access, encryption readiness, and post-quantum security planning across highly regulated industries.

The renewed agreement has been executed and invoiced, with commercial terms structured to evolve over time as deployment requirements expand and additional service capabilities are introduced.

Deployment Scope and Expansion Path

The renewal maintains an enterprise footprint of approximately 14,000 user licenses across the organization.

QSE intends to continue discussions throughout 2026 regarding potential future extensions, including:



Increased license volumes across the organization

Adoption of additional QSE platform modules

Expanded services aligned with a longer-term post-quantum security roadmap Potential multi-year contract alignment

The Company anticipates providing further updates as these discussions progress through the second and third quarters of 2026, as appropriate.

Management Commentary

"This renewal, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses, represents an important milestone as we continue to strengthen QSE's presence in the Indian market," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.

"Muthoot's scale and reputation underscore the trust placed in our platform by large, security-sensitive institutions. We view this renewal as a strong foundation for continued expansion-both within this enterprise deployment and as we build broader market awareness and momentum across India."

Strategic Importance: Platform Expansion Opportunity

This renewal aligns with QSE's commercialization approach, where secure access deployments serve as a foundation for broader platform adoption over time.

As customer requirements evolve, QSE may explore opportunities to introduce additional post-quantum security services, including:



Quantum preparedness and assessment services

Modular entropy and key delivery capabilities Secure workflow integrations through QSE platform APIs

These expansion pathways represent potential opportunities to increase contract value over the life of the customer relationship.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

