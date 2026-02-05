'Ready' Project Holds Steering Committee Meeting To Support Climate-Resilient Communities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) – The "Ready" project held its second steering committee meeting, chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Omar Arabiyat, with representatives from key government agencies and support from the British government.The meeting reviewed progress and strengthened joint efforts to support refugee-hosting communities in Jordan in adapting to climate change impacts.Arabiyat highlighted the strategic importance of the project, noting it represents a national priority aligned with the Climate-Refugee Nexus initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the COP27 Climate Conference, as well as the Global Declaration on Climate, Relief, and Peace. He added that the project is incorporated into the executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision and is monitored by the Performance Unit at the Prime Ministry.Participants reviewed progress in analyzing climate data and early warning systems in Jordan, focusing on disaster risk reduction mechanisms from the national level to governorates and municipalities, contributing to more effective future planning.The next phase of the project will assess local climate vulnerabilities, design shared nature-based solutions, and develop integrated climate action plans in line with national strategies.The "Ready" project aims to support communities most vulnerable to climate risks by improving climate information systems and weather forecasting, strengthening early warning systems, reducing disaster risks, and promoting nature-based solutions to enhance climate change adaptation.