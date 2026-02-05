403
191 Dead in Nigeria Mass Killing
(MENAFN) A devastating wave of violence has claimed at least 191 lives across multiple Nigerian communities, marking a severe escalation in the security catastrophe plaguing Africa's largest nation by population.
Armed assailants stormed the villages of Woro and Nuku in Kwara state's central region on Tuesday, slaughtering over 170 civilians after torching residential homes and commercial properties, local government officials and Amnesty International confirmed.
The perpetrators bound victims' hands before executing them—some through throat slashing, others via close-range gunfire, while numerous individuals perished in flames, Amnesty International reported Wednesday. Community members continue recovering remains from the carnage.
The human rights organization noted that multiple residents were kidnapped during the onslaught, which unfolded with a complete vacuum of protective security measures in place.
A simultaneous assault in Katsina state's northern territory left at least 21 dead when gunmen invaded Doma village, conducting door-to-door executions, regional authorities confirmed. The targeted community had previously negotiated a ceasefire with militant factions controlling surrounding areas.
President Bola Tinubu denounced the assaults as cowardly and barbaric, attributing responsibility to jihadist organization Boko Haram. According to Tinubu, the extremists murdered villagers who resisted radicalization efforts, maintaining moderate Islamic practices instead.
Tinubu has authorized military battalion deployment to Kwara to spearhead counterterrorism operations against the militants.
Nigeria has endured relentless violence for years, driven by both jihadist insurgencies and organized criminal networks commonly referred to as bandits.
Tinubu's administration faces mounting pressure to resolve the crisis following warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Abuja's alleged inaction on what he characterized as Christian genocide.
Tuesday saw U.S. Africa Command leader General Dagvin R. M. Anderson announce American special forces deployment to Nigeria for counter-Islamic State support operations. Washington executed airstrikes against terrorist positions in Nigeria's northwest on December 25 under what Nigerian officials described as a fresh bilateral security partnership.
