Global Sumud Aid Flotilla to Depart Barcelona for Gaza on March 29
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud aid flotilla is set to sail again for war-torn Gaza from Barcelona on March 29, with plans for wider international participation, organizers announced Thursday.
“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu said during a livestreamed news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.
She added that this mission would include thousands of participants, featuring more than a thousand medical professionals such as doctors and nurses. “We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission,” Ordu said.
