Turkmenistan, Croatia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties
The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev and Ambassador of Croatia to Romania Marija Kapitanović in Bucharest. The sides noted positive dynamics in Turkmen-Croatian relations, based on mutual respect and constructive political dialogue.
The parties also discussed prospects for intensifying political and interparliamentary dialogue, as well as expanding collaboration between relevant national bodies.
The diplomats confirmed their interest in developing cultural and humanitarian ties and expressed readiness to continue contacts, including at the highest level, to further strengthen Turkmen-Croatian cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment