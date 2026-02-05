Baku Military Court Sentences Arayik Harutyunyan To Life Imprisonment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Baku Military Court has continued the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens, during which verdicts are being announced for the defendants.

Azernews reports that under the court's ruling, Arayik Harutyunyan has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

It should be recalled that prosecutors representing the state prosecution had also sought a life sentence for the defendant.

The trial concerns citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. The charges include the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and the financing of terrorism, as well as the violent seizure and retention of power and numerous other serious crimes. The court proceedings are continuing with the announcement of verdicts.