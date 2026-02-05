A Safer Step For Those Who Raised Us: Alpro And Skechers Launch“Silver Line”

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Designed by Skechers & Alpro Physiotherapists for comfort and fall prevention, the shoes are introduced alongside the Silver Line Walk & Run family event.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2026 – For many families, a simple walk is no longer taken for granted. As parents and grandparents age, everyday movement can become a real concern, from the risk of slipping on smooth floors to the strain of bending down just to put on shoes. These challenges often cause seniors to walk less, gradually limiting their independence and keeping them from enjoying outings, travel, and daily activities with their family members.

Recognising the growing impact of mobility-related issues among older adults, Alpro Physio, the physiotherapy arm of Alpro Group specialising in mobility and rehabilitation, has partnered with Skechers Malaysia to introduce Silver Line, an exclusive footwear line for seniors available at Alpro. The series brings clinical insight directly into everyday product design, with the goal of helping seniors move more safely and confidently. Silver Line is not just a walking shoe, but a mobility support solution built around the real challenges faced by the elderly. As Malaysia's ageing population continues to grow, mobility issues are becoming an increasingly urgent public health concern. Falls remain one of the leading risks among older adults, often linked to poor balance, unsuitable footwear, or the physical strain of wearing shoes. Joint pain, stiffness, and reduced flexibility can further discourage regular movement, affecting both physical health and emotional well-being. Safety is at the heart of Silver Line's design. The shoe features Skechers' Hands-Free Slip-insTM technology, allowing seniors to put on their shoes without bending down, helping to reduce strain and the risk of losing balance. An enhanced anti-slip outsole improves grip on tiled and smooth surfaces, supporting better stability and lowering the risk of falls. Comfort is equally essential. Extra cushioning helps reduce pressure on knees, joints, and heels, while the lightweight construction makes walking less tiring. A wider, senior-friendly fit accommodates swollen or sensitive feet, helping seniors stay active longer with less discomfort and greater confidence.

The introduction of Silver Line is marked by the“Silver Line Walk & Run,” a family-friendly community event that encourages Malaysians to stay active across generations, especially alongside their parents and grandparents. The initiative reflects a shared belief that healthy ageing should be supported not only through medical care, but also through practical lifestyle solutions like shoes designed with safety in mind. Eugene Siow, Chief Physiotherapist of Alpro Physio, shared that many elderly patients experience limited mobility not simply because of age, but due to preventable factors such as inappropriate footwear. He explained that Silver Line was created to support balance, reduce joint strain, and most importantly, help seniors move with confidence and maintain independence. Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, added that Skechers has long focused on comfort-led innovation, with Slip-insTM technology offering significant benefits for seniors who struggle with bending or balance. She noted that the availability of this range through Alpro allows more seniors to access footwear that goes beyond comfort to genuinely support ageing communities.

The Silver Line shoe is exclusively available through Alpro OneClick, Alpro's official online pharmacy platform. More than just footwear, it is a thoughtful and practical gift choice for parents and grandparents, one that supports their independence, comfort, and confidence with every step. More information about the Silver Line collection can be found at.