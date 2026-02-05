Shekib Al-Shomari, The Druze Are An Integral Part Of Jordan's National Fabric Since The Founding

MENAFN - Amman Net) The program Naseej, broadcast on Radio Al-Balad 92.5 FM, highlighted one of the most compelling stories of diversity and social integration in Jordanian society through an in-depth interview with Shekib Al-Shomari, a member of the Bani Ma'rouf community. The interview explored his professional journey, his experience in public service, his role in preserving cultural heritage, and offered a thoughtful reading of the Druze presence within Jordan's national fabric.

The episode, presented by journalist Hadeel Al-Subaie, opened by emphasizing that Jordan is not merely a shared geography, but a unified system of human and moral values. This system has taken shape over decades of cultural and social diversity that brought together Circassians, Chechens, Druze, Bedouins, farmers, refugees, and migrants into a cohesive national fabric defined by solidarity and belonging.

Decentralization and Public Service

Speaking about his experience as one of the first members of the Zarqa Governorate Council following the launch of Jordan's decentralization experiment, Al-Shomari explained that the initiative came in response to the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, aimed at empowering local communities to define their own development priorities.

He noted that despite its importance, the experience faced legislative challenges that limited the councils' ability to fully meet citizens' expectations. He stressed that decentralization is not merely the transfer of authority from the center to the periphery, but rather the empowerment of communities to shape development according to their real needs.

Al-Shomari affirmed that governorate council members represent society in development and service issues and are genuine partners with the government in building a better future. He expressed hope for further legislative development to enhance the effectiveness of these councils.

Azraq Festival, Heritage as National Identity

Al-Shomari reflected on his long involvement with the Azraq International Festival, established in 1993, noting that the festival was founded on a vision that views cultural heritage as a core component of national identity, not merely folklore.

He explained that the choice of Azraq was deliberate, as it is a border and tourism area characterized by demographic diversity and home to an ancient fortress more than two thousand years old.

He added that the festival evolved to encompass culture, arts, and tourism, before undergoing a strategic transformation in 2001 with the introduction of desert tourism and adventure sports. This evolution made it a distinctive festival at the national level, held biennially with a unique identity each edition.

Royal Recognition for a Journey of Service

Regarding his receipt of the Hussein Medal for Distinguished Giving in 2013, followed by the Silver Jubilee Medal in 2024, Al-Shomari said these honors represent the highest source of pride and a strong motivation to continue voluntary and cultural work, despite the geographical and logistical challenges imposed by the nature of the Azraq region.

He pointed out that such awards reflect the state's recognition of the importance of protecting cultural and tourism heritage and valuing sustained collective effort.

Youth, The Bet on the Future

In addressing younger generations, Al-Shomari emphasized that youth are the nation's true capital. He urged them not to surrender to economic challenges and unemployment, stressing that ambition and creativity can transform difficulties into opportunities.

He noted that Jordan, under its wise leadership and with its security and stability, provides a supportive environment for empowering youth and shaping the future.

The Druze and Integration into Jordanian Society

On the reasons behind the natural integration of the Druze within Jordanian society, Al-Shomari explained that the Bani Ma'rouf were among the earliest communities to settle in Jordan since the late nineteenth century, particularly in the Azraq oasis. They participated in the Great Arab Revolt and contributed to the establishment of the modern Jordanian state.

He highlighted the names of Druze figures who played pivotal roles since the Emirate era, affirming that this history reflects genuine integration rather than mere coexistence.

Customs and Traditions, An Advanced Social Model

Al-Shomari spoke about the value system and customs of the Bani Ma'rouf, explaining that their name reflects the highest standards of ethical conduct. He noted that their social life is grounded in deeply rooted Islamic principles, such as simplifying dowries, collective solidarity during mourning, and reducing financial burdens on families, all of which strengthen social cohesion.

In concluding the interview, Al-Shomari stressed that giving is not tied to age or position. He called for preserving heritage and traditions that align with the spirit of the modern age, and for upholding national unity and solidarity to ensure the continued security and stability of Jordan.

The program concluded by affirming that the story of Azraq and the Bani Ma'rouf is not the story of a single community, but an authentic chapter in the broader narrative of Jordan's national fabric, shaped by rich diversity and a shared sense of belonging under the Jordanian flag.