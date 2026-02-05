Dinesh Karthik To Imran Khan To Shoaib Malik: 10 Famous Cricketers With Multiple Marriages

These stories go beyond headlines - they show that cricket legends are human too. Behind the centuries and hat-tricks, many have experienced life's ups and downs, divorces and re-marriages, heartbreaks and new beginnings - just like fans do.

Cricket isn't just about runs and wickets - off the field too, some legends have had intriguing personal lives. These stars found love more than once, whether through destiny, divorce, loss, or fresh beginnings. Here's a roundup of famous cricketers whose marriage stories have turned as many heads as their cricketing feats.

The former Pakistan captain turned politician has one of cricket's most talked-about personal journeys. Imran first married Jemima Goldsmith in 1995, later wed journalist Reham Khan, and finally tied the knot with Bushra Bibi - making him one of the few players with three marriages.

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's personal life has seen its share of headlines. After his first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui ended, he married tennis ace Sania Mirza, and later, in 2024, he began a new chapter with Pakistani TV star Sana Javed.

One of cricket's fastest bowlers, Wasim's first marriage ended with the tragic loss of his wife, Huma Mufti. He later found companionship again with Shaniera Thompson, showing life's resilience beyond the pitch.

Australia's legendary fast bowler experienced heartbreak with the loss of his first wife, Jane, to cancer. McGrath later remarried, tying the knot with Sara Leonardi - blending family and healing after tragedy.

Rarely in the gossip columns, Indian spin maestro Anil Kumble surprised fans with his personal life: after parting ways with his first wife, he remarried in the late '90s - a move that reminded everyone even disciplined competitors get second chances in life.

Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath bowed out of his first marriage in the early 2000s but found love again, marrying journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2008 - proof that life after separation can be fulfilling.

South African fielding legend Jonty Rhodes surprised fans when he embarked on a second marriage after nearly two decades, showing that love doesn't come with an expiry date.

Australia's Brett Lee first tied the knot in the mid-2000s but later divorced and married his second wife years later - living proof that even the quickest bowlers evolve off the field too.

Former India skipper Azharuddin's personal life was always in the spotlight. After divorcing his first wife, he married actress Sangeeta Bijlani - a high-profile union that captured headlines for years.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's love story began with childhood friend Nikita Vanjara, and after they parted ways, he later married squash champion Dipika Pallikal, blending cricketing legacy with athletic flair.