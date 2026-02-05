Thaman Calls Ilaiyaraaja A Human Who Never Gave Up!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) One of south India's top music directors S S Thaman has expressed admiration at India's greatest music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja setting up a new recording studio at the age of 77 and has praised the ace music director, calling him "a living musical legend" and "a human who never gave up!".

On Wednesday, ace music director Ilaiyaraaja had taken to his X timeline to announce that he was completing five years in his new music studio.

Taking to his social media timelines to put out a post to announce the completion of five years of his moving to a new studio, Ilaiayaraja had said, "February 03, 2026 marks completion of five years since I moved into this new studio... and the writing of my second Symphony almost completed."

Quoting this tweet of Ilaiyaraaja, Thaman, who was inspired by Ilaiyaraaja, wrote, "Made his OWN RECORDING STUDIO AT AGE - 77. The living musical legend. A Human Who Never Gave Up (heart symbol). Come on boys!! We have just started. One life. Let's live. Believe in the future... Learn from the master @ilaiyaraaja gaaru."

It may be recalled that Ilaiyaraaja, who did the country proud by becoming the first Indian ever to present a western classical symphony, had announced that he was to begin to write his second symphony on October 21 last year.

Ilaiyaraaja, who had performed at Dubai, had then taken to his X timeline to thank fans and audiences for their appreciation. He had said, "Thankful for the love, warmth, and energy from everyone who joined me for the symphony Valiant performance in Dubai Opera. Your appreciation and emotions made the night truly special...Thank you, Dubai."

The ace musician had also posted a video clip on his X timeline in which he disclosed that he intended to begin work on his next symphony after observing his mother's death anniversary.

He said, "Wish you all a happy Deepavali. On this sweet Deepavali day, there is another piece of information I want to share with you all. I intend to start writing my next symphony after observing my mother's death anniversary. Along with that, I am to write a new piece called Symphonic Dancers."

For the unaware, Ilaiyaraaja made history on March 8 last year when he presented his first ever western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London.

What made the event more special was the fact that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra joined Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance.

Ilaiyaraaja had, on his return to India, said that his symphony, called the 'Valiant', would be taken all over the world and that in this regard, he had already given dates for events to be held in 13 countries around the world.

“In the world of music, this is something at the top. So, I want my people, who have so much love for me, to listen to it,” Ilaiyaraaja had said.