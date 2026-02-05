403
Kuwait Scientific Center Announces 16Th Middle East Inventions Exhibition Sunday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Scientific Center announced it has completed preparations for the launch of the 16th Middle East International Invention Exhibition on Sunday under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Chairman of the Kuwait Scientific Center and head of the exhibition's supreme committee Talal Jassem Al-Kharafi said at a press conference on Wednesday that the event has become a renowned international scientific platform.
He said growing participation and sponsorship year after year reflects the exhibition's strong reputation locally, regionally and internationally.
This edition features 213 inventors covering a wide range of scientific and technological fields and looking to market their innovations and move toward production, noting the Center seeks each year to translate the exhibition's slogan "bringing investors together with inventors" into a tangible reality.
Al-Kharafi praised the Kuwait Investment Companies Union for participating for the first time and allocating a pavilion as a new launch point for inventors seeking to connect with investors to turn inventions into viable products and create investment opportunities in local and global markets.
He noted several organizations affiliated with the Arab League are taking part for the second year in a row and have earmarked prizes for Arab innovators in support of Arab inventions.
Al-Kharafi added that the GCC General Secretariat is offering three prizes for Gulf inventors, reflecting interest by political leadership and regional organizations in supporting innovators.
He added, the exhibition enjoys support from Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences as well as major international entities including the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) and UNESCO, noting these entities offer financial prizes totaling around USD 60,000.
Al-Kharafi said WIPO's interest in spreading a culture of intellectual property and innovation explains its annual presence at the event, which positively contributes to its success.
He expressed gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his patronage and to strategic partners, foremost Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).
He also praised the exhibition's jury committee, chaired by David Farouqi, comprising 65 members from among university professors and scientific experts known for neutrality and integrity.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the Kuwait Investment Companies Union Faisal Sorkhou said the Union's first-time participation stems from a clear vision aimed at strengthening integration between innovation and investment and empowering young creative talents.
He said the exhibition has become a prestigious international platform linking creative minds with entities capable of turning innovations into implementable projects, urging investment companies and economic sectors to expand cooperation and explore ways to finance and market innovations.
Treasurer of the Kuwait Scientific Center and a member of the exhibition's supreme committee Abdulrahman Al-Fadhala expressed gratitude to State ministries and institutions, notably the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Interior, for effective cooperation and facilitation to ensure the event's success.
Vice Chairman of the Center's board Sheikha Jarrah Al-Sabah, Jury Committee Chairman David Farouqi, Head of the Center's Youth and Science Sector Saja Al-Fadhala, Secretary-General of the Kuwait Investment Companies Union Fadwa Darwish, and several members of the exhibition's supreme committee attended press conference. (end)
