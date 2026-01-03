403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Japan’s PM Hold Phone Call on Ties
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi addressed bilateral ties in what Takaichi characterized as an "extremely meaningful" telephone conversation Friday.
"We confirmed the close cooperation between Japan and the United States under the current international situation," Takaichi stated via the US social media platform X, describing Washington as an "important ally."
"At President Trump's invitation, we also concurred to coordinate in detail to realize my visit to the United States this spring," she added.
The Japanese leader termed the exchange "highly meaningful" as both nations reaffirmed the "close coordination of the Japan-US Alliance at the beginning of the new year."
"I look forward to working with President Trump to make 2026 a year in which we carve out a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. Alliance," she added.
Speaking to journalists, Takaichi revealed the leaders "exchanged views primarily on the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed close Japan-US cooperation under the current global situation," Japanese reported.
Takaichi, who first encountered Trump during his October visit to Japan, had previously indicated she was pursuing arrangements for an early 2026 summit with the American president.
"We confirmed the close cooperation between Japan and the United States under the current international situation," Takaichi stated via the US social media platform X, describing Washington as an "important ally."
"At President Trump's invitation, we also concurred to coordinate in detail to realize my visit to the United States this spring," she added.
The Japanese leader termed the exchange "highly meaningful" as both nations reaffirmed the "close coordination of the Japan-US Alliance at the beginning of the new year."
"I look forward to working with President Trump to make 2026 a year in which we carve out a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. Alliance," she added.
Speaking to journalists, Takaichi revealed the leaders "exchanged views primarily on the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed close Japan-US cooperation under the current global situation," Japanese reported.
Takaichi, who first encountered Trump during his October visit to Japan, had previously indicated she was pursuing arrangements for an early 2026 summit with the American president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment