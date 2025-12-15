Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of IFC Investments In Its Economy For 9M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure decreased by $11.9 million, or 3.6 times, compared to the same period last year ($16.5 million).
During the reporting period, the slice of pie that IFC contributed to the total heap of direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan was a mere 0.1%.
Azerbaijan's economy attracted $4.7 billion in FDI over the first nine months of the year, marking an increase of $213.48 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2024.
Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investments directed from Azerbaijan to the foreign economy during the reporting period amounted to $2 billion, which is $658 million, or 47.7%, more than in the first nine months of 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment