Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of IFC Investments In Its Economy For 9M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) amounted to $5.5 million during the first nine months of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure decreased by $11.9 million, or 3.6 times, compared to the same period last year ($16.5 million).

During the reporting period, the slice of pie that IFC contributed to the total heap of direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan was a mere 0.1%.

Azerbaijan's economy attracted $4.7 billion in FDI over the first nine months of the year, marking an increase of $213.48 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investments directed from Azerbaijan to the foreign economy during the reporting period amounted to $2 billion, which is $658 million, or 47.7%, more than in the first nine months of 2024.