Odisha's Black Swan Summit Aims To Create A Global Fintech Hub

Summit's Core Pillars and Vision

Additional Chief Secretary of Energy & IT Department, Government of Odisha, Vishal Kumar Dev, on Thursday, underlined the main focus of Black Swan Summit. He said that the summit was conceptualised after the Odisha government signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Global Finance and Technology Network, and it has three focus pillars- global learning, global innovation and global engagement platform.

"The government of Odisha entered into a partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network during PM Modi's visit to Singapore. An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed and the program was conceptualised. The Summit has three pillars. One is global learning. The second pillar is global innovation. The third is to create a global engagement platform," he said. "There is a large delegation from Japan, Singapore and other countries who are here on how we could create and develop a fintech hub in Bhubaneshwar," he added.

A Platform for Debate and Discussion

CEO of Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), James Boey, told ANI that the summit's goal is to design an opportunity for different stakeholders to come together and debate about technology and finance. "When we curate the black swan summit, our point is to design an opportunity for different stakeholders to come together and debate about technology and finance... This discussion will continue through the reports and articles, which we will record and circulate," he said.

Driving Odisha's Digital-Led Growth

The two-day summit, which began today, is organised by the Government of Odisha under the BharatNetra initiative in partnership with GFTN. The Summit positions Odisha as a nation-building platform for India's next phase of digital-led growth.

The Summit reflects Odisha's transition from policy articulation to execution in AI, FinTech, and InsurTech. It reinforces the role of states as engines of national transformation, aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

With participation from over 1,700 delegates across 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers from 5 continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa). Black Swan Summit India convenes global and national policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology leaders, startups, investors, and academics for an execution-oriented dialogue, according to a release. (ANI)

