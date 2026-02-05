403
Australia Faces Pressure to Cancel Israeli President Herzog’s Visit
(MENAFN) Pressure intensified on Wednesday for Australia to revoke its invitation to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to reports. Protests are planned in 24 cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne, on February 9 to oppose Herzog’s visit.
Organizers defended the planned demonstrations, stating, “It is completely legal to attend this mass, peaceful gathering in opposition to an ongoing genocide.”
Members of the Labor Party in the Sutherland Branch have reportedly urged the Australian Federal Police to investigate Herzog for “alleged incitement of genocide,” the Labor Friends of Palestine New South Wales said. Labor lawmaker Ed Husic also expressed opposition to the visit during an interview, saying he felt "very uncomfortable" with the idea because he was "concerned that a figure like that doesn't necessarily enhance social cohesion."
Husic referenced "images I have seen of him signing bombs that were then dropped onto Palestinian homes," as well as a quote cited in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, currently before the International Court of Justice.
On Tuesday, the Australian parliament rejected a motion that sought to block Herzog’s visit.
Lawmaker Mehreen Faruqi questioned Foreign Minister Penny Wong, asking why Canberra was "inviting war criminals to this country," and demanded, "Will you rescind your divisive invitation" to Herzog, noting that members of Wong’s own party had reportedly called for the same action.
