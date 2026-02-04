

A Fox Business report offers a snapshot of how quickly robotics are moving into real-world operations

Recent company updates reinforce that TechForce is focused on scaling, not just showcasing technology The company has outlined a manufacturing scale strategy tied to a broader roadmap, including scaling RaaS, expanding partnerships and supporting broader rollouts

When businesses cannot hire fast enough to keep operations running smoothly, the labor shortage stops being an abstract economic statistic and becomes a daily bottleneck that customers can feel. That pressure is now pushing service robots from novelty to necessity, as companies look for practical ways to keep facilities clean, move goods and maintain throughput without burning out scarce staff. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is positioning itself for this moment by scaling an AI-driven service robotics platform built to take on repetitive, labor-intensive work that is increasingly difficult to fill with human labor.

A recent Fox Business report offers a snapshot of how quickly robotics is moving into real-world operations. The story profiles RobotLAB, a Texas-headquartered company with 36 locations across the United States and a catalog of more than 50 robot types, ranging from cleaning and...

