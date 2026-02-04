South Korea: Police Request Arrest Warrants For Lawmaker, Ex-Councillor Over Bribery

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Feb 5 (IANS) South Korea's Police on Thursday requested arrest warrants for a lawmaker and a former Seoul city councillor embroiled in a bribery scandal linked to the 2022 local elections.

The warrants were sought for Rep. Kang Sun-woo, an independent who formerly belonged to the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Kim Kyung, who until recently served as a Seoul city councillor, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kim is accused of offering 100 million won (US$68,500) to Kang in exchange for a DP nomination for her councillorship ahead of the 2022 local elections.

Kang has acknowledged receiving a shopping bag from Kim but denied knowing it contained cash.

Police said that in the case of Kang, they considered applying charges of bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, but opted instead for charges of acceptance of bribes in breach of trust, judging that the task of giving a nomination fell under party affairs, not public affairs.

Kim was charged with giving bribes in breach of trust.

The two crimes carry punishments of up to four years and 18 months in prison, respectively, which are lighter than the maximum sentences of 10 years and 3 1/2 years for accepting and giving bribes under the aggravated punishment act.

Police said they will continue to review whether the heavier bribery charge can be applied before sending the case to the prosecution.

Both women were also charged with violating the Political Funds Act and the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

The scandal broke at the end of last year through the disclosure of a recording in which Kang can be heard discussing the money with former DP floor leader Kim Byung-ki.

The former city councillor left the country for the United States, raising suspicions she was attempting to flee, but returned last month to face investigation.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Kang began after she was removed from the DP, heightening suspicions that the police were dragging their feet.

Under typical procedures, a court will hold a hearing within three days after the prosecution requests an arrest warrant to determine whether to issue it.

As a sitting lawmaker, Kang, however, has immunity from arrest while parliament is in session.

To arrest her, the National Assembly must consent with majority approval in a vote attended by a majority of lawmakers.