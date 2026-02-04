Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Howitzer With Single FPV Drone In Myrnohrad

2026-02-04 08:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 25th Airborne Brigade reported this on Facebook.

Reconnaissance units of the 38th Marine Brigade detected an enemy 2S1 self-propelled howitzer operating between residential buildings and firing on Ukrainian positions.

Target designation and the strike were carried out by the unmanned systems battalion of the 25th Brigade's paratroopers. The enemy ammunition detonated and the gun was completely burned out.

"And once again, some math from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps: $1,000 vs $100,000," the caption under the video reads.

Photo for illustration purposes

UkrinForm

