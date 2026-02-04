Ukrainian Intelligence Calculates How Much Russia Spent On February 3 Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"On the night of February 3, Russian forces carried out a massive combined air strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using a total of 562 aerial attack systems," the statement said.

According to data from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used Iskander and RM-48U ballistic missiles, 3M22 Zircon and 3M55 Oniks hypersonic missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, 9M728 Iskander-K, and Kh-32 missiles.

Alongside missiles, the enemy deployed strike drones Geran and Harpiya, as well as drone simulators Gerbera.

The total cost of the deployed weapons amounted to $324.8 million, more than $190 million higher than during the massive strike on January 20.

"With this money, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast of Russia, with a population of about 144,000, could live for a whole year, or the city of Kaluga, with a population of over 320,000. This amount is also comparable to the six-month budget of the Kostroma region," the HUR emphasized.

