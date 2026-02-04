Ambassadors, Foreign Delegates Visit Kyiv's Darnytska TPP Damaged By Russian Attacks
“Today, more than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytska TPP in Kyiv, which suffered massive attacks by Russia. This is critical civilian infrastructure – not a military target, not a defense facility. The TPP provides heat to residential buildings, hospitals, schools – serving hundreds of thousands of Kyiv residents,” the statement reads.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the enemy struck deliberately during extreme cold, when heat is a matter of basic survival. International partners saw firsthand the real consequences of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the daily challenges faced by emergency crews. While specialists work around the clock to restore damaged networks, the government is simultaneously strengthening the resilience of the system.Read also: France to provide Ukraine with 150 generators – Shmyhal
As previously reported, throughout January, international partners supplied Ukraine with essential means to counter Russian strikes, as well as humanitarian assistance to support the energy sector.
