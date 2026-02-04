MENAFN - GetNews) “Mongolian milk tea doesn't just satisfy as a drink, it fills you up as well. It's incredibly delicious,” says Ismail, a Russian student studying in China. After encountering the beverage online, he traveled to Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, eager to try its distinctive flavor. This savory drink stands apart from typical teas. The preparation begins with stir-frying cream and adding butter-fried millet, creating a rich, inviting aroma. Milk skin, milk curds, air-dried beef jerky, and other ingredients are then mixed in, before the brewed tea is poured over the blend.

Mongolian milk tea is specifically designed for Inner Mongolia's cold climate, providing essential vitamins, reducing fat, cutting through greasiness, and aiding digestion-beneficial for the region's meat-heavy diet. Today, it is more accessible than ever, available in small, convenient chocolate block-like pieces.

At the heart of this drink lies Chibi Qingzhuan tea, which has been compressed into bricks for long-distance transport since the Qing dynasty. This“hard brick” traveled along the 13,000-kilometer-long Tea Road, a historic route that connected China, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and beyond. The Tea Road served as a cultural crossroads, where diverse peoples and customs met. Qingzhuan tea was more than just a commodity-it was a source of energy for nomadic peoples, profoundly influencing trade and daily life.

Not only did it carry China's tea-making expertise across borders, but it also brought back the cultures and customs of neighboring regions. This two-way cultural exchange, fueled by tea, is the lasting legacy of the Tea Road. Today, the distinctive flavors of Mongolian milk tea offer a vivid reminder of the profound and lasting influence of Chinese tea culture, continuing to resonate across borders and generations.