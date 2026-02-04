Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Nat'l Guard Concludes Exercise For Combat, Support Units

Kuwait Nat'l Guard Concludes Exercise For Combat, Support Units


2026-02-04 03:06:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard concluded its "Lion of the Island 7" drills and the Nasr 21 Command Centre Exercise (CPX), the largest drills in the National Guard at the level of combat and support units.
The drills were concluded with the presence of the Chief of General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian, Deputy National Guard Commander Lieutenant General Hamad Al-Burjas, along with high-level international delegations and military attaches, stated the National Guard.
The drills are among the largest field exercises aimed at assessing the technical levels and combat proficiency of the forces and ensures their readiness to carry out missions and safeguard the country's security.
The activities were carried out in conditions similar to real combat operations to evaluate the level of ability to deal with various events and threats. (end)
ajr


MENAFN04022026000071011013ID1110696743



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search