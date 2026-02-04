403
Kuwait Nat'l Guard Concludes Exercise For Combat, Support Units
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard concluded its "Lion of the Island 7" drills and the Nasr 21 Command Centre Exercise (CPX), the largest drills in the National Guard at the level of combat and support units.
The drills were concluded with the presence of the Chief of General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian, Deputy National Guard Commander Lieutenant General Hamad Al-Burjas, along with high-level international delegations and military attaches, stated the National Guard.
The drills are among the largest field exercises aimed at assessing the technical levels and combat proficiency of the forces and ensures their readiness to carry out missions and safeguard the country's security.
The activities were carried out in conditions similar to real combat operations to evaluate the level of ability to deal with various events and threats. (end)
