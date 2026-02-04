Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bryan Adams Coming To Dubai: Here's How You Can Meet Singer At Local Event

2026-02-04 02:49:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This February, fans of music, art and pop culture are in for a treat that as Bryan Adams hosts an intimate book signing in the city, marking the launch of his latest photography volume, #SHOTBYADAMS.

Best known for anthems that defined a generation, Adams has, over the past decade, built a parallel career behind the camera. His lens has captured some of the most recognisable faces of our time, delving deep into their unseen, unguarded moments.

The Dubai appearance takes place on February 9, at JD Malat Gallery, Downtown, bringing together music, fashion and portraiture under one roof.

Published by Steidl, #SHOTBYADAMS features nearly 200 portraits taken over ten years, including images of Queen Elizabeth II, Amy Winehouse, Naomi Campbell, among others.

Limited capacity

This is not a large-scale fan event. The signing is capped at just 100 copies, making it one of the more exclusive appearances on Dubai's calendar this season. Adams will be present between 6:30pm and 7:30pm, personally signing each book.

The Dubai signing also serves as a prelude to Adams' regional tour stop. Just days later, he will take the stage in the capital for a one-night performance at Saadiyat Nights on February 11, as part of his 'Roll With The Punches' world tour.

So, if you've followed Adams' work beyond the stage, this one's definitely worth catching.

