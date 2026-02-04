Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Dba Techforce Robotics, Deploys TIM-E Autonomous Robot At Homewood Suites Del Mar

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) dba TechForce Robotics, an AI-enhanced service robotics platform focused on hospitality, foodservice, and commercial automation, announced the successful installation of its Things in Motion – Everywhere (TIM-E) autonomous logistics robot at the Homewood Suites in Del Mar, California. Deployed through the Company's Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (“RaaSP”) model, TIM-E is supporting back-of-house operations including automated transport and linen movement, with capabilities designed to reduce manual labor demands, improve operational consistency, and enable continuous multi-floor operation through autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, and elevator and door integration.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is an AI-Enhanced service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is accelerating the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-powered automation across multiple industries. Hospitality is the Company's initial sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses repetitive, labor-intensive, and operationally constrained tasks. Nightfood's long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire ("TMW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology.

