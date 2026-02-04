Michael J. Lansing is Professor of History at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, and the author of the forthcoming book A Police State: Politics and Public Safety in Minneapolis, 1945-2020 (University of Chicago Press). He also the author of Insurgent Democracy: The Nonpartisan League in North American Politics (University of Chicago Press, 2015) and the co-editor of Wallace Stegner's Unsettled Country: Ruin, Realism, and Possibility in the American West (University of Nebraska Press, 2024),

