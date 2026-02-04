Gfiber Launches Wi-Fi 7 To Enable Home-Wide, Multi-Gigabit Wireless Speeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-gig has been big news for awhile, but until recently, multi-gig internet has been largely restricted to wired connections. While customers could access speeds ranging from 2 to 20 gigabits into the home, capitalizing on that performance throughout the entire residence typically required the installation of internal Ethernet cabling.

This limitation is now being addressed. The GFiber Multi-Gig Wi-Fi 7 Router delivers the company's most advanced Wi-Fi technology to date and is now included with the Home 3 Gig and Edge 8 Gig products at no extra cost.

What makes Wi-Fi 7 different?

Wi-Fi 7 isn't just the next version number; it is a technological leap forward that allows wireless speeds to match hardwired performance. For the first time ever, customers can achieve speeds exceeding 3 gigabits per second (Gbps) over a wireless connection.

Additionally, GFiber's Wi-Fi 7 hardware was custom-built from the ground up to highlight the strengths of our 25G PON network. Featuring ports for hardwired speeds up to 10 Gbps on both the router and the mesh extenders, and utilizing Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the hardware is designed to allow customers to maximize the capacity of their network.

Due to the level of technology embedded in the hardware, the premium Wi-Fi 7 mesh system – valued at up to $1,699 – is provided at no additional cost to subscribers.