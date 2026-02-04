Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela Vows Full Control OF Oil Pricing

2026-02-04 08:44:37
(MENAFN) Venezuela has assured China that it will maintain full control over the pricing of its oil exports and will not follow directives from the United States, emphasizing that foreign investment, particularly from Beijing, remains secure.

Officials stressed that Caracas will make independent decisions regarding oil prices, which will continue to reflect international market trends, and rejected the notion that any third country could dictate terms.

The statements come in the aftermath of a US operation earlier this year that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, prompting concerns about the continuity of Venezuela’s international trade relationships. Authorities reassured investors that Chinese companies and other foreign enterprises operating in the country will continue their projects as planned.

Venezuela described its relationship with China as a stable and trusted partnership, highlighting ongoing cooperation in energy ventures, including efforts to increase oil production capacity in the coming years.

Despite recent geopolitical disruptions, the country reiterated that its energy policies and bilateral agreements will be guided by its own interests, with a focus on sustaining economic and strategic partnerships.

